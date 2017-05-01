UHURU still ahead as RAILA ODINGA closes the gap, we may go for round two of voting - IPSOS poll.

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - A new survey conducted by Ipsos Synovate shows that President Uhuru Kenyatta will still be re-elected in August despite noise from National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders led by Raila Odinga.





The poll which was released by Ipsos Head researcher, Tom Wolf, on Tuesday showed that if elections are held today President Uhuru Kenyatta will garner 48 percent of the total votes cast while aging NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will only manage 42 percent.





10 percent of Kenyans are undecided on whom to support.





According to..



