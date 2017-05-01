UHURU shows doctors the middle finger as he signs deal to import Cuban doctors - No more strikes

..the deal, the Cuban expatriates will deal with non-communicable diseases and some complex surgeries.





The collaboration will also include the pharmaceutical sector, where Kenya will collaborate with Cuban pharmaceutical companies to explore opportunities for investment.





They will specifically focus in manufacture of ARVs and anti-Malaria medicines, vaccines and medical gases among others.





Besides, Cuba will also help in the manufacture of drugs for oncology, cardiovascular surgery and other medical equipment.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



