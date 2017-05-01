UHURU should resign and evacuate State House for RAILA! It is now intolerable to be Kenyan

Thursday May 11, 2017 - A vocal MP from Kisii County has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign because he has failed to feed Kenyans.





Speaking on Wednesday , South Mugirango MP, Manson Nyamweya, said it is disturbing that Kenyans are going hungry because they cannot afford food.





Nyamweya said prices of basic commodities have soared and many families can barely afford a single meal a day.





“It is high time President Uhuru Kenyatta quits office because he..



