UHURU says he will accept defeat if RAILA ODINGA pulls a miracle on August 8th and beats him!

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he will accept defeat if NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, wins the August 8th General Election.





Speaking on Monday after he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to fly the Jubilee Party flag in August, Uhuru said he will respect the people’s verdict when NASA wins the August polls.





“Jubilee party stands for..



