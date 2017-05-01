UHURU/ RUTO will crumble like Tower of Babel on August 8th - NGILU massages KALONZO’s ego

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Kitui gubernatorial aspirant, Charity Ngilu, has regretted betraying former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka by supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, during the 2013 General Elections.





Speaking yesterday, Ngilu begged Kalonzo for forgiveness saying she will never betray him and the Kamba community again.





“I have done soul searching and..



