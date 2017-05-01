UHURU/ RUTO will beat RAILA ODINGA with over 70 percent - TUJU tells NASA supporters.Politics 10:47
Sunday May 21, 2017 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has told National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders and supporters to prepare for a shocking defeat during the August 8th General Election.
Jubilee is facing stiff competition from a re-energized and united Opposition as the August polls shape up.
But speaking on Friday at Jubilee headquarters, Tuju expressed confidence that they..
