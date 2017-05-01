UHURU/ RUTO lose Rift Valley as evictees vow to vote for ‘Joshua’ (RAILA) - Jubilee fooled us

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, bid for the Presidency has received a big boost after over 15,000 people evicted from Mau Forest in 2015 ditched Jubilee and vowed to vote for Joshua (Raila Odinga) and NASA during the August polls.





The disgruntled Mau evictees accused the Jubilee administration of abandoning them by failing to compensate or give them alternative land.





The evictees protested yesterday claiming they...



