UHURU/ RUTO drop prices of Unga from Sh 200 to Sh 90 - RAILA will commit suicide

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a reduction of Unga prices from Sh 200 per to 2 kilogramme packet to Sh 90.





In a press statement issued by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett, on Tuesday , the CS said the Government has resolved to source and sell maize to millers at an average cost of Sh2, 300 per 90kg bag.





"As a result a 2kg packet of maize flour will retail at Sh90. This is will be affected from tomorrow ( Wednesday ),” said Bett.





“This is just a temporary intervention until the...



