UHURU/ RUTO drop prices of Unga from Sh 200 to Sh 90 - RAILA will commit suicide

UHURU/ RUTO drop prices of Unga from Sh 200 to Sh 90
Tuesday May 16, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a reduction of Unga prices from Sh 200 per to 2 kilogramme packet to Sh 90.
In a press statement issued by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett, on Tuesday, the CS said the Government has resolved to source and sell maize to millers at an average cost of Sh2, 300 per 90kg bag.
"As a result a 2kg packet of maize flour will retail at Sh90. This is will be affected from tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Bett.
“This is just a temporary intervention until the...
