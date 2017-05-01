UHURU/ RUTO, don’t waste your time campaigning in GUSII, it is RAILA ODINGA’s stronghold

..NASA because Jubilee is full of thieves and looters.





“There is nothing to worry about in Gusii.”





“I believe the local leadership has put in place mechanisms to floor Jubilee.”





“They have become too much,” said Arati.





“They even cheated some of our leaders about development but nothing so far is materializing.”





“I am sure NASA will sweep all votes available in August,” Arati added.





The youthful MP is one of the first Gusii leaders to be elected outside the Gusii region alongside Samuel Arama of Nakuru West.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



