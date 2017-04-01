UHURU/ RUTO don’t care about jobless Kenyan youths, See PHOTOs that have angered Kenyans.

Friday, 05 May 2017 - Kenyans on social media claim that Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government doesn’t care about the thousands of jobless Kenyan youths.





This is after photos of Jubilee’s campaign t-shirts being printed in Guangzhou, China, by Chinese youths surfaced online.





There are thousands of Kenyan youths who can do this job of printing campaign merchandise but Jubilee Government prefers to do it in China.





“ Jubilee has given a contract of printing T-shirt's to Chinese youths in Guangzhou.



Then unaskia some jobless youths wakisema tuko pamoja na Jubilee... My friends you are idiots.” One of Kenyans on social media posted.





“This Government doesn’t care about jobless Kenyans youths at all. It’s a shame ” Another one commented.





Here are the photos going rounds on social media.





What your take on this?