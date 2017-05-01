UHURU/ RUTO are the first bandits, they are killing innocent people in Baringo - RAILA incites locals

Friday May 26, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) took its campaigns to Baringo yesterday, where leaders blamed the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for the deteriorating security situation in the County.





Addressing residents at Marigat, NASA leaders led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka accused Uhuru/ Ruto of doing nothing to improve security in the region.





Raila noted that security had continued to deteriorate even after Ruto visited the..



