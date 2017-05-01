UHURU/ RAILA may be barred from contesting as WABUKALA talks tough and vows to do this

..among those who have returned their integrity forms which are now being scrutinized.





A total of 16,140 aspirants had returned the forms.





“We are now in the process of verifying the information given to us to determine the suitability of the aspirants to vie for various posts,” Wabukala said.





Wabukala warned that those found guilty of cheating would be prosecuted even after winning in the August polls.





“We want to tell those returning these forms that we could charge them if we find later that the information they gave us was wrong,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



