UHURU prayed at the Wailing Wall of Jerusalem in 2016 - RAILA was just copying the President

Friday May 12, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta was the first Kenyan Head of State to pray at the famous Wailing Wall of Jerusalem in 2016.





Though he never made it public, the President was on an official tour of Israel when he went to the famous synagogue in Jerusalem where he asked for divine intervention to lead Kenya to the Promised Land.





Last week, Raila Odinga who is challenging Kenyatta in August excited his supporters when he visited the synagogue to seek divine intervention.





The Wailing Wall is the...



