UHURU orders investigations into that accident that killed 20 Kenyans in Gilgil! SHAME on NTSA

Saturday May 13, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the police and other relevant bodies to investigate and establish what caused the bus accident that killed 20 people in Gilgil on Saturday .





In a statement he issued from Beljing, China today, Uhuru instructed the authorities to quickly establish the root cause of the accident and implement more measures that will ensure safety in the roads.





“I'm deeply saddened to..



