UHURU now blames these notorious KIKUYUs for working with RAILA to sabotage him – I’ll hang them

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has blamed National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for colluding with notorious Kikuyu thieves to sabotage the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which he launched today.





This is after four Kikuyus were arrested and charged in court for vandalizing the SGR in Kibanda-Hasara in Kwale County on Friday.





The four - Samuel Maina, Joseph Mbugua, James Mburu and...



