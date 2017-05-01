UHURU makes history! He is the only African leader invited to G7 Summit in Italy - TRUMP will attend.

Friday May 12, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has been invited to the G7 summit in Sicily, Italy, this month.





Uhuru is the only African leader who has been invited to the exclusive summit on May 26 and 27 th that will be attended by renowned world leaders.





The G7 leaders are US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, French President-elect, Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and..



