UHURU is now unstoppable! He has lowered milk prices by sh 10 from this coming Thursday!
Wednesday May 31, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has announced the reduction of milk prices by Sh 10.
Making the announcement on Wednesday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett, said starting from June 1st, Kenyans will be buying milk at a fair price.
The CS said the drop resulted from the Government’s interventions to stabilise basic commodity prices that have skyrocketed due to drought.
This means a 500ml packet of fresh milk will now cost..
