UHURU is now unstoppable! He has lowered milk prices by sh 10 from this coming Thursday!

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has announced the reduction of milk prices by Sh 10.





Making the announcement on Wednesday , Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett, said starting from June 1 st , Kenyans will be buying milk at a fair price.





The CS said the drop resulted from the Government’s interventions to stabilise basic commodity prices that have skyrocketed due to drought.





This means a 500ml packet of fresh milk will now cost..



