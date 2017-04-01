UHURU is minced meat! See how many votes RAILA is targeting from MERU and THARAKA NITHI

National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and his Pentagon are set to visit Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties to solicit for votes ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Making the announcement on Tuesday, ODM Mt. Kenya East Coordinator, Mike Makarena, said Raila and his brigade will visit the region and will address residents in Nyambene, Buuri and Imenti (all in Meru), as well as Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties.





“We are working on the programme for the visit. Raila and other NASA leaders are coming to Meru and Tharaka Nithi where they will address the many issues that bedevil the region, including the plight of miraa farmers, infrastructure and lack of water for irrigation,” said Makarena.





He assured the NASA flag bearer of over 30% of votes from Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties come August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST