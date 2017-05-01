UHURU is going to Gatundu in August and RUTO to Sugoi, you can take that to the bank.

..people should keep on cheating Uhuru that he will win.”





“His loss is inevitable and I will be vindicated in August,” Bosire said.





He added:





“The economy has sunk on his hands yet he keeps on accusing the opposition for nothing.”





“Prices of basic goods are hiking in an exponential manner and yet he thinks he will win.”





“We are not fools and August we shall send him home.”





Despite the attack, Uhuru has kept mum over hiking prices of basic commodities, a move that has made millions of Kenyans irritated with Jubilee administration.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



