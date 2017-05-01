UHURU is going to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi by 8am on August - Here is a chilling NIS report

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:55

Thursday May 11, 2017 - A secret report issued by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has shown that NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is gaining ground in most parts of Jubilee strongholds.

According to a NIS informer who requested anonymity, Raila has gained a lot of ground in  Narok, Isiolo, Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa, Trans Nzoia, Kisii and Nyamira counties.

During the last General Election, these regions supported Kenyatta’s Presidency but....

