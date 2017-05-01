UHURU is a genius! His Government explains how maize was imported from Mexico in 3 days.

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has explained why and how 30,000 metric tonnes of maize was imported from Mexico in three days .





Speaking to Kenyans living in China on Monday , Uhuru said South Africa imported maize from Mexico last year when they faced an acute shortage and they did not consume it.





Uhuru said the ship that was carrying the maize was diverted to Kenya from South Africa and that is the reason why 30,000 metrics tonnes arrived in just five days.





The father of the nation also said the delay in..



