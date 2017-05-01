UHURU is campaigning to lose, nothing he can do to stop Kenyans from sending him to Gatundu

UHURU is campaigning to lose, nothing he can do to stop Kenyans from sending him to GatunduPolitics 07:38
Wednesday May 10, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta will be a one term President for betraying Kenyans.
In a statement he sent from Israel on Wednesday, Raila said the country seems to be on autopilot mode since everybody in Jubilee is looting public resources like there is no tomorrow.
The former Premier gave an example of the suspension of USAID operations in Kenya saying it is because of..
Page 1 2