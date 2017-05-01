UHURU is behind high prices of unga & milk, for God’s sake, he owns Brookside - AMASON KINGI

Thursday May 11, 2017 - Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being behind high prices of basic commodities like unga, sugar and milk.





Speaking on Wednesday , Kingi said Uhuru should not hoodwink Kenyans that he is reducing the prices of basic commodities yet he is among the cartels who are behind high prices of basic commodities.





Kingi said Kilifi residents have been forced to abandon their staple food and turn to..



