UHURU indirectly confirms Jubilee duped Kenya and lied about 90bob unga - RAILA was right

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has acknowledged their being challenges in rolling out the subsidized maize flour to all Kenyans.





Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) after getting a nod from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to defend his seat in the August election, Uhuru confirmed that the cheap unga was yet to reach majority of Kenyans.





This comes even as..



