UHURU, here is a simple formula of beating RAILA ODINGA in August, your advisors are fools.

..impulsion to campaign with and on Saturday , Uhuru said his Government will present new measures in Parliament to address the rising cost of living.





Uhuru’s move to table a supplementary budget seems to be a desperate move since he should have seen this coming from far.





A President is always surrounded by advisers and they should have sensed this coming.





Former US President Ronald Reagan said ‘some Governments are like an alimentary canal with a big appetite on one end but no sense of responsibility at the other’.





Reagan’s words seem to mirror what the Jubilee Government is doing by taxing Kenyans highly but on the other hand it is doing nothing to improve their lives.





In a nutshell, if Uhuru wants to beat Raila Odinga in August, he should reduce the cost of unga, bread and milk because these are the issues that the opposition will capitalize on during their presidential campaigns.





If Uhuru fails to do this on August 9 th , he will be drinking hot porridge in his Ishaweri home in Gatundu as Raila Odinga occupies the House on the Hill!





The Kenyan DAILY POST



