UHURU, here is a simple formula of beating RAILA ODINGA in August, your advisors are fools.

Monday May 8, 2017 - On January 5 th this year, city billionaire, Jimnah Mbaru, bemoaned about advisors surrounding President Uhuru Kenyatta saying they are exposing him to ridicule and he has become the laughing stock of opposition leaders and supporters.





Mbaru said Uhuru should be careful with his list of advisors since they are not experienced like the ones around former President Mwai Kibaki during the Grand Coalition Government.





5 months after Mbaru’s courageous statement, Uhuru seems to have remained mute over the issue and is still being advised by those selfish men.





Over the last 3 months, the cost of living in Kenya has skyrocketed and an average Kenyan is unable to buy basic commodities like unga, milk, bread and sugar.





The high cost of living has given opposition leaders an..



