UHURU deserves another term! See what he will do next week as RAILA continues with ugali politics

..many surprises, Uhuru will next week ride on a train from Mombasa to Nairobi after launching the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mombasa.





“That ride will include a number of stops along the way to commission some of the new stations.”





“He will as well address people that are residents in some of the Counties that the SGR passes through,” State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu told journalists on Sunday .





Deputy President William Ruto and Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, will also accompany the President during the 500 km journey.





