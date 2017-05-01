UHURU deserves another term! See what he will do next week as RAILA continues with ugali politics

Monday May 22, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is without a doubt one of the coolest and most humble Presidents in the world.





Many at times, the "son of Jomo" has portrayed himself as a down-to-earth man despite being the most powerful man in Kenya.





In the process of doing this, he has put his predecessors and even his rivals like National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga, to shame.





As a man of..



