UHURU and RUTO should tell Kenyans the source of their campaign money- WIPER MP

Monday May 29, 2017-

A vocal Wiper Democratic Movement MP has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to tell Kenyans their source of campaign money.

Uhuru and Ruto are preparing to mount a multi-billion shilling campaign as they prepare to seek their re-election in August.





Speaking on Sunday, Kathiani MP, Robert Mbui said Uhuru and Ruto should tell Kenyans the source of their campaign money since they may be using taxpayer’s money.





“We want UhuRuto to tell Kenyans the source of the money they intend to use for campaigns to ensure that public coffers are not interfered with through embezzlement and swindling,” Mbui said.





The Wiper lawmaker said National Super Alliance (NASA) will not allow Jubilee administration to fund their campaigns using taxpayer’s money.

“We (opposition) are keenly watching and will not allow Jubilee to use any coin from the public coffers to fund their re-election campaign,” he said.



