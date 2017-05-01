UHURU and RUTO booed in Kilifi like burukenges - We want RAILA ODINGA and his cheap unga!

Friday May 26, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, had a rough time in Kilifi County on Thursday after residents booed and heckled them when they were addressing a poorly attended rally at Karisa Maitha Grounds.





Uhuru and Ruto received hostile retorts to their party slogan 'Tuko Pamoja' as residents instead chanted 'unga' in response.





Efforts by Ruto to calm the crowd was futile as residents continued to respond with 'unga' each time a speaker on the...



