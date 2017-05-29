Tyranny of Numbers will be a fallacy in AUGUST – ISAAC RUTO tells UHURU.

Monday May 29, 2017- Chama Cha Mashinani(CCM) party leader, Isaac Ruto, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to be ready to go home in August because he has failed Kenyans.





In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Ruto, who is also the Bomet Governor, said “Tyranny of numbers” will be a fallacy in August 8 polls because Kenyans have become enlightened.





Ruto, who joined National Super Alliance (NASA) in April, said the moribund coalition has the numbers to counter Jubilee’s perceived tyranny of numbers.





“Jubilee should prepare for a tough battle because their tyranny of numbers no longer exists,” Ruto said.





The foul mouthed Governor said that the tyranny of numbers has worked against Kenyans and only benefited political power brokers and powerful politicians in Jubilee’s regime.





“Instead of using its numbers to better the living standards of all Kenyans, Jubilee has used its numbers to benefit its loyalists and political power brokers,” he said.





Ruto concluded by urging Kenyans across the political divide to be sober and choose NASA presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya in August.



