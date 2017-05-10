Two brothers busted in Limuru slaughtering 35 donkeys meant for Nairobians - (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - Two brothers were arrested on Tuesday morning after they were busted slaughtering 35 donkeys in Rwacumari Ndeiya, Limuru.





They were in the company of over 30 others who escaped and had slaughtered over 30 donkeys when they were arrested.





This donkey meat is usually transported to Nairobi and sold to unsuspecting Nairobians.





The meat was destroyed following advice from public health officers in the area.





Jane Kaingati, the area Assistant County Commissioner urged Public Health Officers in Nairobi to be vigilant and ensure residents are not fed with donkey meat without their knowledge.





"We have ascertained that the…



