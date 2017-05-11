Tuskys CEO under fire after telling Kenyans what to do if they hope to live in Runda someday.

Thursday, May 11, 2017 - Tuskys CEO Dan Githu is on the receiving end on social media after advising Kenyans to save 70% of their salary and live on 30%





He suggested that Kenyans especially the youth who wish to live in posh places such as Runda in future should start saving 70% of their income.





However, people felt it is not realistic to live on 30% especially in the current times where prices of basic commodities have shot through the roof.





However, one guy went a step further and asked Mr. CEO how much Tuskys employees earn to comfortably live on 30% given that some cashiers are paid as little as Sh6,000 a month.





See the…



