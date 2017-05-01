TRUMP was right! Auditor unearths another corruption scandal Afya House - See how much we lost

The Kenyan DAILY POST 08:10

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - Even before Kenyans forget the sh5 billion scandal in the Ministry of Health that saw the Donald Trump-led US Government suspend aid to Kenya, Auditor General Edward Ouko has unearthed another multi-million scandal in the same sector.


A report by the Auditor has established that Kenyans may have lost a whopping sh200 million in the institution charged with verifying the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products in the..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno