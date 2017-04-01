Trouble for UHURU/ RUTO as KENNETH rejects polls, may be headed out of Jubilee - SONKO rigged

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Peter Kenneth, has rejected the results of Jubilee Party primaries where Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, floored him by a big margin.





Sonko, who is vying for Governor, beat Kenneth with a gigantic margin but he is yet to concede defeat.





Sonko garnered 138,185 votes, while Kenneth came a distant second with 62,504 votes. Bishop Margaret Wanjiru got 7,654 votes.





But in a statement on Saturday , Kenneth said that he has presented an appeal letter to the Jubilee Party.





"Kenneth has not decided otherwise nor conceded defeat since the entire process was fraudulent and we are waiting Jubilee Party to take necessary action," said a statement by his Personal Assistant.





"His position still stands at ‘nullify the just concluded Nairobi elections and redo a fresh one." he added.





On Thursday , PK rejected the Nairobi Governor's results saying the nomination was not free and fair.





"I disassociate myself from the sham election that Jubilee Party purported to have and demand the same elections be nullified," Kenneth said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST