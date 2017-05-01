TRAGEDY!! Man stabs his drinking buddy in Kitengela in a fight over a LADY who works in a bar

..the barmaid at a wines and spirits pub known as Starehe.





When the suspect realized he was losing out, he went berserk and stabbed his friend using a pocket knife, killing him on the spot and fled from the scene.





Members of the public turned on the barmaid but police officers arrived on the scene on time and rescued her.





She was taken to Kitengela Police Station to help in investigations on the whereabouts of the attacker who is still at large.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



