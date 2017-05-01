Traffic police officer in full blown fight with motorist in Nairobi CBD (CRAZY VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - A video has emerged online showing an irate motorist wrestling with a traffic police officer in Nairobi.





From the footage, the male driver lost his cool and got physical with the cop at Argwings Kodhek roundabout.





The two kept on shoving each other until they collapsed on the tarmac and were eventually separated by two other police officers.





The cause of the dispute is unknown though it appears that the cop attempted to walk away with the driver’s licence as they normally do when one refuses to bribe.





Watch the video below.



