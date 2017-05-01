TIBIM song maker say RAILA ODINGA has not paid him despite using his song! He doesn’t pay debts

Friday May 26, 2017 - The musician behind Tibim hit song has accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders of using his song without paying him.





The Tibim song has been played in NASA’s key political rallies.





It mainly praises NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





Joseph Onyango said he has not received even a penny from NASA luminaries despite using his song to popularize themselves.





“I have not received cash from...



