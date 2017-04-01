This will be BABU OWINO’s maiden speech in Parliament if elected Embakasi East MP! CRAZY

Controversial University of Nairobi student leader, Babu Owino, is on course to fulfill his parliamentary aspirations following his win in the ODM party primaries.





Babu will face off with Jubilee Party candidate, Francis Mureithi, in the race to represent the people of Embakasi East in parliament.





Should he carry the day, you can expect the next parliamentary sessions to be lively and entertaining with his catchy phrases such as ‘Tibim’ and ‘Tialala’,





One creative Kenyan has decided to give us a sneak peak of Babu’s maiden speech would should he be elected and it is hilarious.





Read below:





The Year is 2017, Last week of August and Babu Owino is the Mp, Embakasi East.





He is making his maiden speech.





“Mr Speaker, Tialalalala.





No matter how lazy a woman is, she cannot forget her behind at home.





No matter how short a man is,he cannot be shorter than his p3n!s.





Parliament power! Honorable Members akchuu. Women Reps riiaaaah. Mr Speaker, I will make my speech and I will be brief like a cockrel on top of a hen.





When i was the Sonu chair,comrades ate

chicken, when i left they ate like chicken,and today they’re eating with chicken. That is the power of Babu Owino.





Mr Speaker tiiaaalala!





I’m proud to have studied at the ONLY University not named after dead people.But SONU is dead, and it didn’t die a natural death. It was killed by the administration after I left. Pray for SONU.





On Embakasi East, my people disappointed the former dishonorable MP and appointed me. Yes, the fly that patches on the scrotum must be handled delicately.Whether quail eggs fall on the balls or the balls fall on the quail eggs, it is the quail eggs that break.





Mr Speaker Akchuu!





My opponents were puppets of the satan. And The God was disappointed with them. He had to call me to come and send them to oblivion. They were disloyal to the people. And the voice People is the voice of God.





Mr Speaker, Tialala,





I was voted in overwhelmingly. My opponent was competing with spoilt votes and was multiplied by zero to power infinity. The Power of Embakasi People can only be rivaled by God’s Power. Kenya Power, Pakapower and Power plus cannot match the power of my people.





MPs Tibim,





Time has come for change, the Embakasi East needs change. A man cannot use a condom twice. I shall work for my people with zeal and zest like the uncastrated bulls of Spain.





The people of Embakasi Tibim. I won’t let you down.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST.