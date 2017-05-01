This video has come to haunt WILLIAM RUTO ahead of the August polls! WATCH

Thursday, May 11, 2017 - This video of Deputy President William Ruto promising Kenyans milk and honey during the 2013 swearing-in has come back to haunt him.





Ruto waxed lyrical how the Jubilee Government will reduce the prices of basic commodities and create jobs for the youth.





“Tutapunguza bei ya unga Kutoka 100 ifike 60. Vibao za HAKUNA kazi zitakuwa KUNA KAZI,” he said





However, they have achieved the opposite, prices of basic commodities are on the all time high, instead of creating jobs, several companies are closing shop and sacking employees in thousands.





Could this influence people’s decision in the August polls? Your guess is as good as mine.





Watch the video below.





pic.twitter.com/MR2ut6aCyC Tutapunguza bei ya unga Kutoka 100 ifike 60. Vibao za HAKUNA kazi zitakuwa KUNA KAZI. Jubilee 9th APRIL 2013. #RUTO May 11, 2017