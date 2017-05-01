This terrifying video shows you why you should never come near wild animals (VIDEO)

Monday, May 22, 2017 - This little girl survived death by a whisker after she was dragged into the water by a sea lion.





The girl had come dangerously close to the pool when the massive mammal suddenly shot up and pulled her underwater by her dress.





Luckily, the girl was pulled out without suffering any injury but she was clearly shaken.





This is why wild animals will always be wild no matter how long they have been tamed.





Watch the video below.



