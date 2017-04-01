This S3XY LADY is looking for a Kenyan man to LOVE her, watch her VIDEO and call her

Friday, May 5, 2017 - They say there is a thin line between creativity and insanity and this lady, who is looking for a lover boy, must be bordering on the latter.





The little known lady believes she is talented and even went ahead to prove her talent or lack of it by recording this song.





While it is hilarious, you got to wonder if she has friends or family members because they could not have let her embarrass herself like this.





Watch the hilarious video below.



