This must be the coolest cop in the world, see what he did to this man (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 7, 2017 - This awesome cop pulled over this man claiming there was a child in the car not in a baby seat.





The man was surprised since he doesn’t have a child in the car but the officer informs him that he does indeed have a child in the car.





Unbeknownst to him, the officer had arranged with the wife to break the pregnancy news to him.





When the man looks over to his wife, who is in the passenger seat, he notices that she is holding up a positive pregnancy test kit and then it sunk.





Watch the video below.