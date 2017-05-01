This is why UHURU/ RUTO will never be re-elected even after reducing price of unga to 90 bob

This is why UHURU/ RUTO will never be re-elected even after reducing price of unga to 90 bobNews 06:27
Thursday May 18, 2017 - Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of using cheap unga as bait to voters.
Addressing a public rally in Ngerenya Trading Centre, Kingi accused Uhuru/ Ruto of failing to stem the high cost of living and taking advantage of suffering Kenyans to defraud them under the guise of cheap unga.
He said life would be..
Page 1 2