This is why RAILA ODINGA will lose the LUHYA votes to UHURU come August General Election

Sunday May 7, 2017 - Members of Parliament allied to the Jubilee Party from Western Kenya have dismissed the National Super Alliance (NASA) saying the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led coalition is not a threat to Jubilee Party in Western anymore.





The legislators led by Ikolomani MP, Bernard Shinali, and his Mumias East counterpart, Benjamin Washiali, and Malala MP, Moses Malulu, said the unveiling of the NASA line-up last week with Raila Odinga as the Presidential candidate was the beginning of the end of NASA in Western Kenya.





The MPs noted that NASA stopped being a threat to Jubilee the moment Raila Odinga was named the flag bearer.





They said Luhyas expected Musalia Mudavadi to be named the NASA flag bearer but were shortchanged when Raila clinched the ticket and as such, they will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





“We were all waiting for Mudavadi to be named the NASA flag bearer to cross and back him, but the return of the 2013 Opposition ticket at Uhuru Park deflated the excitement that was in the region,” Malulu said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST