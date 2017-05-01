This is why Isiolo residents have vowed to vote for RAILA to the last man after chasing UHURU away

Friday May 26, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has come up with a marshal plan for the pastoral communities across the country.





This was revealed by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who said NASA will establish a livestock production and marketing agency to improve the well being of pastoralists in 29 Counties if elected in August.





Mudavadi assured residents of Isiolo and those in other areas that NASA will never forget them if...



