This is why every Kenyan should elect RAILA (Joshua) in August! See what KRA morons are doing.

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said that individuals who will fail to file annual returns for 2016 by the June 30 deadline face a fine of five percent of the tax or a maximum of Sh 20,000
Speaking during a stakeholders forum on Pay As You Earn (PAYE) in Nairobi on Tuesday, KRA Assistant Domestic Tax Manager, Wanja Wangondu, said KRA will not tolerate those who fail to file their individual income tax returns on or before June 30.
“We encourage people to file return on time.”
“The taxman will not carry any responsibilities,” Wanja said.
