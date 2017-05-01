This is why every Kenyan should elect RAILA (Joshua) in August! See what KRA morons are doing.

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said that individuals who will fail to file annual returns for 2016 by the June 30 deadline face a fine of five percent of the tax or a maximum of Sh 20,000





Speaking during a stakeholders forum on Pay As You Earn (PAYE) in Nairobi on Tuesday , KRA Assistant Domestic Tax Manager, Wanja Wangondu, said KRA will not tolerate those who fail to file their individual income tax returns on or before June 30 .





“We encourage people to file return on time.”





“The taxman will not carry any responsibilities,” Wanja said.





