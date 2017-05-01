This is where RAILA has hidden his parallel tallying centre and hackers who will rig polls for him

Monday May 8, 2017 - Even as the Jubilee Government still grapples with the National Super Alliance’s plans to establish a parallel tallying center to that of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August 8th General Election, it has now emerged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is planning to set up the tally center in a neighboring country.





Speaking over the weekend, National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, claimed that the former PM and his NASA team were planning to set up a parallel tallying center in Tanzania.





According to..



