This is what UHURU had offered PETER KENNETH to drop his political bid for MIKE SONKO.

Tuesday May 2, 2017 - Fresh details have emerged about how President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, tried to reconcile, Nairobi gubernatorial aspirants, Peter Kenneth, and Mike Sonko to avoid going for nominations.





Sonko and Kenneth were determined to challenge each other for the Jubilee Party ticket for the Nairobi Governor’s race and Uhuru and Ruto pleaded with them to go for consensus.





Uhuru pleaded with Kenneth to drop out of the race and promised to appoint him as Transport Cabinet Secretary once he is re-elected in August.





However, Kenneth and other Jubilee players failed to reach an agreement after he insisted that he would only take up a ministerial position as Finance CS.





Earlier, Uhuru had offered Sonko the position of Nairobi Metropolitan CS. He rejected the offer and insisted that he would not rescind his decision. At one point, Sonko said that he would be on the ballot even if he lost the JP ticket.





Sources said after Kenneth refused the deal, State House operatives started supporting Sonko for the top seat.





