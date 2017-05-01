This is UNBELIEVABLE! Little boy plays with a deadly snake like it’s a toy (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 08:07
Friday, May 19, 2017 - While most adults shudder at the sight of a snake, this little boy was caught on camera having a great time playing with a deadly snake.
The little boy could be seen holding the head of the snake while walking around and even laughing.
The snake tries to slither away but the toddler kept pulling it back and smiling at it all along.
Watch the heart-stopping video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.